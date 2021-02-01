

BANKING EVENTS Meghna Bank Managing Director Sohail R K Hussian and Debonair group Managing Director Ayub Khan signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisation in presence of their officials at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this arrangement, Debonair group shall enjoy an aggregate credit facilities of BDT 1,500M along with FOREX and hedging facilities. Debonair group is country's one of the largest Jacket manufacturing group with backward linkages including padding, quilting, geo textile solutions. photo: Bank







BASIC Bank Director Md. Razib Parvez along with Managing Director Md. Rafiqul Alam and other officials inaugurating its newly shifted Shantinagar branch at Green City Regency, 26, 27, 27/1, Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam Road, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Bank