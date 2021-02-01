Global Islami Bank launches internet banking service



"Go Fast" - the Internet Banking Service of Global Islami Bank has been launched on Sunday. Managing Director of the Bank Syed Habib Hasnat inaugurated the service at its Head office, Dhaka, says a press release."Go Fast" is a full-fledged banking solution. The benefits are to monitor account activities, view and print account statements, transfer funds to any bank account in Bangladesh and pay various bills. One can use this world class Internet Banking Service "Go Fast" by visitingAdditional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad,Divisional Head, Branch Managers and other senior officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.