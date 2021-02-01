

Pubali Bank holds Branch Managers Confce

M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub, Director of the Board of Directors was present as Special Guest at the Virtual Conference.

Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the Conference.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer were present at the Virtual Conference. Dilip Kumar Paul, General Manager of General Services and Development Division was also present.

At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2021.

In his speech Chief Guest Monzurur Rahman instructed to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body. He called upon the people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.





