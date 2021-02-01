Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pubali Bank holds Branch Managers Confce

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

Pubali Bank holds Branch Managers Confce

Pubali Bank holds Branch Managers Confce

Pubali Bank Ltd's virtual Conference of Regional and Corporate Branch Managers-2021 was held recently. Monzurur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. was the Chief Guest at the virtual conference with the participation of all Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Managers and Division Heads and Executives to keep the banking system smooth and dynamic during and after the current crisis, says a press release.
M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub, Director of the Board of Directors was present as Special Guest at the Virtual Conference.
Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the Conference.
Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer were present at the Virtual Conference. Dilip Kumar Paul, General Manager of General Services and Development Division was also present.
At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2021.
In his speech Chief Guest Monzurur Rahman instructed to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body. He called upon the people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Global Islami Bank launches internet banking service
Pubali Bank holds Branch Managers Confce
Chinese phone manufacturers continue their India march
Emirates, Etihad face passenger queries as UK suspends flights
Serene Air all set to launch UAE, Saudi operations next month
Biman resumes Dhaka-Kathmandu flight February 18
CPD for special initiatives in agri loan distribution


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft