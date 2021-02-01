Video
Chinese phone manufacturers continue their India march

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

CHENNAI, Jan 31: Even as India bans Chinese apps on grounds of data privacy, Chinese smartphone makers continue to remain insulated from the escalating tensions between the two countries. Value conscious Indian buyers helped Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme collectively made up more than three-fourth of the Indian smartphone market in 2020, estimates from industry researchers show. Though Indian smartphone brands including Micromax, Karbon and others are taking efforts to capitalise on the anti-China sentiment, they face challenges on the supply front and it's still early days for them, analysts said. 77per cent of total smartphone shipments in India in 2020 were by Chinese smartphone makers as against 72per cent in 2019, data from research firm Canalys shows.
As per Canalys' estimates for October to December 2020, the top four out of five smartphone vendors in India were Chinese brands. Xiaomi led the market with 27per cent share. Vivo, Oppo and Realme stood in third, fourth and fifth spots with Samsung at second spot being the lone non-Chinese maker.
"Political headwinds between China and India is having little to no impact on the momentum vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo gathered in 2020…On the other hand, Indian consumers are aware of cost and other advantages Chinese vendors are offering, which takes precedence when it comes to their gadget buying decision making," Varun Kannan, research analyst at Canalys said.
India's smartphone market closed the pandemic year with shipment of almost 145 million units, a decline of just 2per cent YoY from 148 million units in 2019, after a strong recovery in the second half of the year, Canalys said.
Counterpoint Research noted that while Chinese brands were largely insulated by the tensions between India and China, the vendors faced a slight dip in the second and third quarter of 2020.
 "This was not completely due to the geopolitical tension but other factors like supply chain issues, components, and operational issues, and the OEM's had to redefine their supply and sales strategies," Shilpi Jain, research analyst at
Counterpoint said. Consumer sentiments may be impacted if tensions escalate, Jain added.
Korean major Samsung stood best poised to gain from the anti-China sentiment and also managed to capitalise on it, to an extent, Counterpoint said.
Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India said Chinese smartphone makers led the transition from 3G to 4G technology in India and are well poised to lead the country into the 5G era as well.
"They [Chinese OEMs] have dominated the market in terms of marketing, distribution, product specs and other factors for almost five years now, and have delivered value for money to the buyer. Indian smartphone brands can do well, but will need to do more in terms of branding, marketing, and product innovation to beat competitive pressures, Singh added.
Xiaomi and Vivo did not respond to queries sent by TOI.    -TNN


