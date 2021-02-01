Emirates, Etihad face passenger queries as UK suspends flights

ABU DHABI, Jan 29: Emirates and Etihad Airways had a field day managing the heavy volume of queries from stranded passengers and working out alternative plans for them following the suspension of direct flights to the UK.

On Thursday, the UK's Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced a ban effective 1pm on Friday for people who have been in or transited through the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda. Emirates and Etihad Airways, the flag carriers of the UAE, were quick to halt operations from Friday afternoon.

"Our flights to and from the UK are suspended until further notice," said Emirates Support, the official customer service Twitter channel for Emirates.

"We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking."

However, Etihad maintained that flights from the UK were unaffected.

"All Etihad Airways flights to the UK are suspended until further notice, however flights out of the UK are still operating," said Etihad Help, the airline's official guest relations Twitter account. A British national wishing to reach Dubai, can now fly to Abu Dhabi and then travel by road to the emirate.

-Khaleej Times










