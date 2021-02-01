Biman resumes Dhaka-Kathmandu flight February 18

The national flag carrier - Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flight on Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka route from February 18 after a suspension of more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biman will operate two weekly flights -- Mondays and Thursdays -- on this route initially, Biman said in a press release.

It said tickets can be purchased from Biman's mobile app, website, travel agents, tour operators, Biman call centres and sales counters.







