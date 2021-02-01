Video
Biman resumes Dhaka-Kathmandu flight February 18

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

The national flag carrier - Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flight on Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka route from February 18 after a suspension of more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Biman will operate two weekly flights -- Mondays and Thursdays -- on this route initially, Biman said in a press release.
It said tickets can be purchased from Biman's mobile app, website, travel agents, tour operators, Biman call centres and sales counters.


