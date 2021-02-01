CPD for special initiatives in agri loan distribution

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) suggested for special initiatives to ensure distribution of agricultural loans to sharecroppers and reliefs to unemployed returnee migrants to rural areas.

The think tank insisted for taking such measures in order to increase the effectiveness of the relief program against COVID-19 and also suggested for taking into account of local level poverty rate, population, unemployment rate and others rather than relying only on a single indicator to determine the allocation.

The suggestion were made at a virtual dialogue titled, ''Relief Supports and Agricultural Incentives in Response to COVID-19 and 'Amphan': The Effectiveness of Public Service Delivery'' organized by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), the Oxfam in Bangladesh, European Union (EU) and in association with Dak Diye Jai and the Citizen's Platform for SDGs which was held on Sunday.

Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, CPD, Dipankar Dutta, Country Director, Oxfam in Bangladesh and Md. Shahjahan Gazi, Executive Director, Dak Diye Jai delivered their welcome remarks in the virtual dialogue.

Towfiqul Islam Khan, Senior Research Fellow, CPD and Mostafa Amir Sabbih, Senior Research Associate, CPD made the keynote presentation. The presentation noted some problems and challenges in the overall implementation of relief and agricultural rehabilitation/incentive programmes to address Corona and 'Amphan'.

According to information received from Indurkani Upazila, a list of 4,000 people eligible for humanitarian assistance of BDT 2,500 was sent to the national level. According to the information received from the district and upazila administrations, about 60 per cent of the people have received this assistance so far.

The speakers suggested for more initiatives to be taken towards speedy disbursement of cash to those who are enrolled but have not received.

They said Union Digital Centers can be used for this purpose and said GO-NGO collaboration needs to be enhanced to ensure that government's agricultural incentives reaches the most affected farmers. It is necessary to update the list of farmers and take initiative to distribute new agricultural cards. Collateral-

The speakers said free loans should be provided to the farmers on the basis of intensive supervision and the process of recruitment of agricultural staffs should be expedited in view of the government jobs allotted at the field level for smooth distribution of agricultural incentives.

S M Rezaul Karim, Fisheries and Livestock Minister as chief guest at the dialogue expressed his concerns regarding the intensity of the situation.

He spoke about the joint efforts of various non-government organisations in implementing government initiatives to deal with this disaster.

Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Pirojpur joined the virtual dialogue as special guest and pointed out the various initiatives of the DC Office. Addressing the situation, he said that food security was ensured for all in Pirojpur district. There were no casualties due to adequate cyclone shelter.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, Convenor, Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh and distinguished fellow, CPD summarized the dialogue.

He emphasized on mass awareness creation to reach out to the people in need.

Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow, CPD moderated the event. In his closing remarks, he referred to civil rights and said that there is a need to ensure transparency and accountability through such dialogues.

Around one hundred members of community-based organizations (CBOs) from Pirojpur and local people and other representatives joined the dialogue and presented various suggestions and comments.













