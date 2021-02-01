Video
Italy business lobby sees economic rebound from second half

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

ROME, Jan 31: Italy's business lobby Confindustria said on Saturday it expected to revise down its growth estimate for the economy in 2021 despite a rebound projected from the second half of the year.
A monthly report published by its research unit CSC said the rebound seen starting in the third quarter of the year would be strong and could exceed initial estimates if Italy's COVID-19 vaccination programme was rapid and efficient.
Conversely, consumption and gross domestic product (GDP) would slow down in the first quarter as households put more money into savings amid uncertainty about the economic outlook and jobs, CSC added.
Consumer confidence would return once restrictions to control the pandemic were eased, it added.
"However, the decline estimated for the end of 2020 and the current weakness make a downward revision of overall growth for this year," CSC said.
Currently it estimates Italian GDP to grow 4.8per cent in 2021. However such projection does not include the effects of Rome's next budget manoeuvre and resources made available by the European union.    -Reuters


