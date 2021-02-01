Hundreds protest Amazon expansion in France

Video
Monday, 1 February, 2021
Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

FOURN�S, Jan 31: Hundreds rallied in several French towns on Saturday in protests against Amazon called by anti-capitalist and environmental groups, including at one site where the US e-commerce giant plans a massive warehouse.
Amazon plans to set up a 38,000-square-metre (400,000-square-feet) facility in the small southern town of Fournes near the Pont du Gard, a Roman aqueduct bridge that is a World Heritage site.
While police said around 800 protesters took part in the protest there, organisers said 1,400 turned up. The protesters planted shrubs in front of huge banners reading "Stop Amazon" and "Not here or anywhere".
They formed a human chain to show the size of the project, floating multi-coloured balloons 18 metres (60 feet) up to indicate the height of the planned five-storey facility.
"It's two years that the citizens of Fournes and its surroundings have fought against the installation of a giant Amazon warehouse," said Raphael Pradeau, spokesman for French citizens' activist group Attac.
"At the start they were a bit alone against everyone, but they have succeeded in slowing the project thanks to legal recourse," he added.
"We want to show that these are not small isolated fights and that we can mobilise hundreds of people who are ready to return to stop the work", said Pradeau.
Sarah Latour, 38, came with her two sons aged eight and six, and the family planted a shrub in waste ground, where vines had once grown.    -AFP


