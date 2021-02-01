Truck driver gets 100pc cashback buying Walton laptop

Mohen Hossain, a resident of Zero Mile in Khagrachari, got back the entire maximum retail price of a Walton brand laptop he had purchased recently on installment.

On the occasion of 'New Year Celebration,' Walton is providing 100 percent instant cashback upon the purchase of its locally produced laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC and other IT accessories in cash or on installment from any Walton Plaza or branded outlet across the country, says a press release.

This benefits, given by the leading electronics, electrical and ICT devices manufacturing industry in Bangladesh, has been come into effective from January 1 and will continue till March 31 of 2021.

On January 25 last, Mohen Hossain bought Walton's 'Prelude N41' model laptop, priced at Tk 26,550, from the Walton Plaza in Khagrachari on installment facility paying off only Tk 4,000 as down payment. And then, Mohen received 100 percent cash back benefit, declared by the Bangladeshi multinational brand. Following that, Mohen got back the entire MRP price of the device and his credit account was also closed by the local Walton Plaza branch.

Before Mohen, a freelancer in Chandpur named Nazmul Hasan also got 100 percent cashback after buying Walton's 'Prelude N41' model laptop while many other other customers get 50 to 8 percent cashback.

Mohen said that has been using Walton brand fridge, television, mobile phone and some other appliances for long times and also getting excellent performance. He bought the Walton laptop for his younger sister, who is a college student. Surprisingly, he got the laptop at free of cost. He thanked Walton for giving such a customer-friendly facility.

Apart from the 100 percent cash back facility, customers are enjoying EMI (Equal Monthly Installment) facility with zero interest rate upon the purchase of Walton computer, laptop and other IT devices and accessories using credit cards from any of 375 Walton Plaza all over country.

In addition, lucrative discounts on Walton IT products are offered on the company's online sales platform E-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd. com). Students are enjoying special facilities for purchasing Walton laptops.



















