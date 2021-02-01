Taiwan reports 3pc GDP growth in virus-hit 2020

TAIPEI, Jan 31: Taiwan's GDP grew by nearly three per cent last year, official projections showed Friday, making the island one of the world's strongest

performing economies during the coronavirus pandemic and surpassing China for the first time in three decades.

Full-year gross domestic product was estimated at 2.98 per cent for 2020, higher than a November forecast of 2.54 per cent, according to preliminary data released y the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

The numbers were confirmation of Taiwan's remarkable success in navigating the coronavirus pandemic. It has recorded fewer than 900 cases and just seven deaths after it swiftly locked down its borders. -AFP





