Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:14 AM
Bidi traders, workers hold anti-tax protest

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Hundreds of workers have formed a human chain to protest the 'conspiracy oriented' tax hike on bidi from the Fiscal Year 2020-21 which already has affected the livelihood of several lakh ultra-poor workers, traders and cultivators amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) hiked the tax on bidi influenced by a vested quarters of cigarette companies to loss the country's long traditional tobacco farming and trading.
The protest rally chaired by Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Vice-President Nazim Uddin organized by Kustia Bidi Sramik Federation held at Public Library premises in the district town recently.
They have placed some six demands, including withdrawal of recently hiked of tax Tk 4 per cent in each packet of bidi, removal of 10 per cent advanced income tax on bidi, declare the bidi as the cottage industry and hiking the wages of labors, creating three price level classification like cigarette, steps for ban the counterfeit bidi production, marketing and sale immediately forming the bidi industry preservation act.





