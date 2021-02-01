Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shasha Denims to acquire 18pc more stake in EOS Textile

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Shasha Denims will acquire an additional 18 per cent stake in EOS Textile Mills, an associate of Italian apparel maker, at a cost of about Tk 218 million with proportionate other actual costs.
The total cost fixed by Bangladesh Bank (BB) is more than Tk 1.21 billion for repatriation, according to a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.
With this takeover, Shasha Denims will hold 98 per cent share of EOS Textile Mills as the Denim maker earlier purchased 80 per cent stake in EOS Textile.
EOS Textiles Mills, a 100 per cent export-oriented Textile Company, established in 1998 by Italian Investors located at Savar.
In early 2018, Shasha Denims signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EOS Textiles Mills to buy its 40 per cent stake. Later in 2019, the company declared to acquire 80 per cent stake in EOS Textile at a value of $ 12 million.
Shasha Denims also informed that it has received two plots measuring 400,512 sq. meters (approx) at DEPZ Extension Area from BEPZA which will be used for future expansion.
Shasha Denims, a concern of Shasha Group, one of the leading denim producers in Bangladesh, raised Tk 1.75 billion through IPO in 2014 for a major expansion and improved the quality of denim fabrics by installing modern machinery with the IPO funds.
The company floated 50 million ordinary shares at an offer price of Tk 35, including a premium of Tk 25 for each Tk 10 share.
The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) plunged by 50.74 per cent year-on-year in the 4th quarter on the last year. The company's consolidated EPS stood at Tk 0.33 in the quarter against Tk 0.67 in the same period in the previous year.
In six months, consolidated EPS was Tk 0.43 for the second half of 2020 against Tk 1.02 in the second half of the previous year.
The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was minus Tk 0.52 in the second half of the last year against minus Tk 4.14 in the same period in the previous year.
The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 41.17 as of December 31, 2020, and Tk 41.41 as of June 30, 2020.
The company disbursed 5.0 per cent cash and 5.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020.
The company's paid-up capital is more than Tk 1.41 billion and authorised capital is Tk 2.25 billion, while the total number of securities is 141.03 million.
The sponsor-directors own 37.57 per cent stake in the company while institutional investors own  18.50 per cent, foreign investors 1.12 per cent, and the general public 42.81 per cent as of December 31, 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Global Islami Bank launches internet banking service
Pubali Bank holds Branch Managers Confce
Chinese phone manufacturers continue their India march
Emirates, Etihad face passenger queries as UK suspends flights
Serene Air all set to launch UAE, Saudi operations next month
Biman resumes Dhaka-Kathmandu flight February 18
CPD for special initiatives in agri loan distribution


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft