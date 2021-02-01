Video
Healthcare Pharma starts setting up plant at BSMSN

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, country's one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, started setting up a medicine plant through laying its foundation stone at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirersarai in Chattogram on Friday.
The company will set up a total of five pharmaceutical plants in phases on some 40 acres of land with a possible investment of $423.78 million. The plants will feature warehouse, logistic areas, waste management, water treatment plant, roads and other necessary infrastructures.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony as the chief guest, executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury said that the government has been able to build an investment-friendly environment in the country while all necessary services have been ensured for the investors through online with the introduction of one stop service centers.
"The way Bangladesh is getting ready, there will be unprecedented industrialization in the country in a speedy manner." he added.
The BEZA executive chairman said that the authority has been accomplishing all necessary formalities to provide all kinds of services including gas and power to set up industries speedily.
Managing director of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd Alauddin Ahmed said that the products of this company are being exported to many countries in Asia, Africa.
The function was informed that once these five plants of the company are set up at the BSMSN, there will be fresh employment opportunities for some 7,200 people.
The BSMSN is being set up on some 30,000 acre of land.    -BSS


