Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks plunge on profit taking

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Sunday, the first weekday as the small investors booked profit on previous gains.
Banks, insurance, engineering, financial sector mutual funds topped the list of falling. From the beginning of the transaction, these started falling one after the other, followed by other sectors.
However, there are some exceptions in the pharmaceutical and cement sectors. Prices of most of the companies of these two sectors were advanced except some exception.
Although the share prices of pharmaceutical and cement companies have gone up, the share and unit prices of companies in other sectors have gone down.
As a result, the index started declining during trade. With the passage of time, the number of companies listed on the decline list increases.
Due to the downward trend from the beginning to the end of the transaction, only 56 companies have registered in the price increase list at the end of the day's trading. In contrast, the price of 210 has decreased. And the price of 90 has remained unchanged.
DSEX, the main price index of DSE fell by 74 points to 5649 points as compared to the previous day. Among the other two indices, DSE-30 stood at 2,160 points, down 30 points from the previous day. The DSE's Shariah index fell by 15 points to 1,265.
Along with the sharp fall in the price index, the volume of transactions on the DSE has also declined. The market turnover was Tk8.23 billion which was Tk9.41billion on the previous day. As a result, the transaction has decreased by Tk1.17 billion.
On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI, has declined by 200 points. The market has witnessed a turnover of Tk820 million.
 Of the 237 companies that took part in the transaction, prices increased for 44. On the other hand, prices of 142 companies declined and 51 stocks' shares prices remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Global Islami Bank launches internet banking service
Pubali Bank holds Branch Managers Confce
Chinese phone manufacturers continue their India march
Emirates, Etihad face passenger queries as UK suspends flights
Serene Air all set to launch UAE, Saudi operations next month
Biman resumes Dhaka-Kathmandu flight February 18
CPD for special initiatives in agri loan distribution


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft