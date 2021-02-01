Stocks plunge on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Sunday, the first weekday as the small investors booked profit on previous gains.

Banks, insurance, engineering, financial sector mutual funds topped the list of falling. From the beginning of the transaction, these started falling one after the other, followed by other sectors.

However, there are some exceptions in the pharmaceutical and cement sectors. Prices of most of the companies of these two sectors were advanced except some exception.

Although the share prices of pharmaceutical and cement companies have gone up, the share and unit prices of companies in other sectors have gone down.

As a result, the index started declining during trade. With the passage of time, the number of companies listed on the decline list increases.

Due to the downward trend from the beginning to the end of the transaction, only 56 companies have registered in the price increase list at the end of the day's trading. In contrast, the price of 210 has decreased. And the price of 90 has remained unchanged.

DSEX, the main price index of DSE fell by 74 points to 5649 points as compared to the previous day. Among the other two indices, DSE-30 stood at 2,160 points, down 30 points from the previous day. The DSE's Shariah index fell by 15 points to 1,265.

Along with the sharp fall in the price index, the volume of transactions on the DSE has also declined. The market turnover was Tk8.23 billion which was Tk9.41billion on the previous day. As a result, the transaction has decreased by Tk1.17 billion.

On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI, has declined by 200 points. The market has witnessed a turnover of Tk820 million.

Of the 237 companies that took part in the transaction, prices increased for 44. On the other hand, prices of 142 companies declined and 51 stocks' shares prices remained unchanged.













