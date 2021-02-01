ICCB hails PM Hasina for building Padma Bridge

The Padma Bridge, the much awaited dream has come true. It's a great achievement for Bangladesh, "Hats Off " to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for showing the development partners and the world that Bangladesh is capable of implementing such a mega project with its own resources.

This is the version of the editorial comment of the latest News Bulletin of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) released on Sunday.

"With the completion of the Padma Bridge Bangladesh will be connected with many of the South and Southeast Asian countries. It will contribute immensely to communication, trade, industry, tourism and many other sectors in various ways," said the long editorial.

"In particular it will immediately help in having better and faster connectivity with Bhutan, India and Nepal for trade and tourism."

The main structure of the 6.15-kilometre long double-decker Padma Bridge was completed on 10 December, 2020.

The bridge, with road and rail tracks, was estimated to cost around $1.21 billion in 2007 but the cost has increased to $ 3.86 billion, almost three times than the original estimate.

The cost escalation could have been minimized with close monitoring and timely implementation. The Rail Link through Padma Bridge, expected to be completed by June 2024, to improve accessibility of Dhaka with central and south western regions of the country.

The estimated cost of the Rail Link Project is US$ 4.63 billion, 85% will be provided by Government of The People's Republic of China through Exim Bank of China under an agreement.

According to experts, once the bridge is fully operational in June 2022 (if not further delayed), it will contribute around 1.2 percent to the annual GDP growth, reduce poverty and increase economic activities of the people of southwest region.

It will open up investment in the south and southwestern regions and will connect Bangladesh's premier Chattogram Seaport directly with the main land port Benapole, said the editorial.

The southwest region covers approximately 27 percent of the country and is home to nearly a quarter of its over 165 million population. But this region has remained one of the least developed parts, primarily due to lack of connectivity with the rest of the country, according to an Asian Development Bangladesh (ADB) study in 2011.

According to a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) study, a 10 percent decrease in travel time to and from Dhaka will lead to a 5.5 percent increase in district economic output. The benefits of the project would be equivalent to an annual increase of at least 1.7 percent of southwest region GDP in value and of 0.56 percent of annual increase of national GDP, according to the World Bank project appraisal document in 2011.













