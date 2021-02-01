WB likely to give $200m grant to BD for youth education

The World Bank (WB), is likely to provide a grant of $200 million (Tk 1,696 crore) to Bangladesh for the education and quality of the children and youths of Rohingya refugees and host community, Economic Relation Division (ERD) sources told The Daily Observer on Sunday.

Besides, the government will provide at Tk 42 crore for the project.

Abdul Baki, Additional Secretary of the ERD said: "The agreement (in this connection) will be signed soon after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approves project," he added.

Sohail Ahmed, Additional Director General of the Department of Primary Education, said the project is being taken up for the Rohingya community with a grant from the WB. The project is in the early stages of preparation.

Under the project, post-Covid-19 schools, training centres, management of education centres and strong immune system for students will be set up, he said.

The project will be implemented in Cox's Bazar and the larger host community from May 2021 to June 2024. Under the project, the grant will be spent on basic, skills, social norms, personal safety and hygiene practices for children, adolescents and young people from the forcibly displaced Myanmar Nationals and the wider host community.

A Pre-Development Project Proposal (PDPP) summary of the project has been sent to the Planning Commission. The PDPP of the project has been sent to the Planning Commission for the purpose of obtaining a grant from the WB in favor of the project.

According to sources said that the government has taken many initiatives to train Rohingya men and women on the island on various activities, like sewing, poultry rearing, cattle rearing and vegetables farming.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Rural Development Board has been providing various training to the Rohingyas to ensure their livelihood.

Officials said all the adult males and females who have the capability to work would be given training in phases.

August 2017, an estimated 711,364 Rohingya refugees fled from Myanmar seeking safety and protection in Bangladesh, increasing the total number of refugees to 860,356 as of June 2020.

The majority are reliant on humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, healthcare, clean water, and sanitation.

















