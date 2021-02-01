Video
DSCC to turn restored area into playground at Laxmibazar

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday has given the instruction to build a playground on the illegal shop eviction site at Laxmibazar in Old Dhaka.
DSCC press release said DSCC Mayor Sheikh Taposh, CEO ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Chief Engineer Rezaur Rahman
    took the decision at a meeting.
In the press release ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said, "The number of playgrounds in the Dhaka metropolis was inadequate. As a result, public health is being affected and the mental development of children and adolescents are being hampered."
DSCC CEO said, "That's why very soon we will construct a playground in the area according to the DSCC Mayor's instruction."
In 1995, the DSCC leased 10.8 per cent of the land to one Billu to establish a car parking lot. But with the lease, Billu pays only 2 months rent as per DSCC's contact.
The DSCC cancelled his lease in 1995 for non-payment of monthly rent.
Billu filed a case against DSCC for cancelling the lease and prayed for a permanent ban on eviction from the court.
Although he did not pay any money to the city corporation for a long time, he built shops on this land illegally and rented them to tenants.
Finally, on last Thursday a mobile court headed by DSCC Executive Magistrate AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed evicted the illegal market adjacent to Laxmibazar Main Road at 63-64 Subhash Bose Avenue.
Some 40 cloth shops and grocery shops were demolished in the eviction drive.


