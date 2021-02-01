Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No action against MP Papul until Dhaka receives document: FM

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the Kuwaiti government is yet to inform anything about conviction of Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul in a case related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering.
"We can't take any decision until we know about it officially. The Kuwaiti government is yet to officially
    convey it to us," he told reporters after attending a function in the city.
Foreign Minister Momen said they would share with the relevant offices and Parliament once they receive documents from the Kuwait government.
"Then a decision will be taken as per rules," he said.
A Kuwait court on Thursday sentenced Papul, an independent MP from Laxmipur-2, to four years in prison and fined him 1.97 million Kuwaiti dinars (around Tk 55 crore) in a bribery case.
He admitted to bribing millions of Kuwaiti dinars to the Kuwaiti officials for securing work visas unlawfully and getting job contracts for his company Marafie Kuwaitia Group where he held the position of managing director and CEO.
Momen said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait to get the official document.
The Foreign Minister pointed out that Papul did not go to Kuwait using a diplomatic passport or as an MP but he went there as a businessman.
"But it's regrettable," he said adding that we feel proud when any Bangladeshi does something good abroad and get hurt when someone commits misdeeds.
Dr Momen said Papul committed misdeeds and it is a matter of shame.
No impact on Bangladesh-Kuwait bilateral ties
The Foreign minister said the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Kuwait is very strong. "The issue (Papul's conviction) will have no impact on our relations," he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif: Ex-Pak envoy Abida Hussain
KGB groomed Trump as an asset for 40 years, ex-Russian spy says
DSCC to turn restored area into playground at Laxmibazar
Humanity ‘still closer to apocalypse than ever’
No action against MP Papul until Dhaka receives document: FM
BD peacekeepers rescue 32 Chinese  from rebel attack in CAR
16 more people die of coronavirus in 24 hrs
BD-Myanmar talk to start in this week


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft