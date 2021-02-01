BD peacekeepers rescue 32 Chinese  from rebel attack in CAR

Members of the Bangladesh Peacekeeping Mission of the United Nations in Central African Republic's Gaga region have rescued a number of Chinese nationals from an armed attack by rebels on December 16 in 2020.

An armed rebel group launched an attack at a gold mine in Gaga and took away six vehicles, an ISPR press release issued on Sunday said.

Following the attack, 32 Chinese workers fled the gold mine and sought shelter from a patrol team of Bangladeshi peacekeepers,

according to ISPR. The workers were given necessary primary treatment and food, it stated.

The permanent representative of China at the UN has formally thanked the Bangladeshi peacekeepers for providing security and shelter to the Chinese nationals, the press release added.





