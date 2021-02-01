16 more people die of coronavirus in 24 hrs

The country on Sunday witnessed 16 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,127 and 369 people were tested positive.

The number of corona-affected people now stands at 535,139.

Besides, 447 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 479,744 with an 89.65 percent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 12,225 samples were tested in 204 labs across the country in the past 24 hours till Saturday. A total of 3,651,722 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 3.02 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.65 percent. The death rate stands at 1.52 percent.

Among the deceased of Sunday, 14 were men and two women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country. Eleven of the deceased died in

Dhaka, one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,157 of the total deceased were men and 1,970 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

Of the total 8,127 fatalities, 4,525 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,493 in Chattogram, 463 in Rajshahi, 551 in Khulna, 245 in Barishal, 304 in Sylhet, 357 in Rangpur and 189 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 last year reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,230,990 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 103,199,440 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.







