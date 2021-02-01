Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

16 more people die of coronavirus in 24 hrs

369 more people test positive

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 16 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,127 and 369 people were tested positive.
The number of corona-affected people now stands at 535,139.
Besides, 447 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 479,744 with an 89.65 percent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, 12,225 samples were tested in 204 labs across the country in the past 24 hours till Saturday. A total of 3,651,722 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 3.02 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.65 percent. The death rate stands at 1.52 percent.
Among the deceased of Sunday, 14 were men and two women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country. Eleven of the deceased died in
    Dhaka, one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,157 of the total deceased were men and 1,970 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
Of the total 8,127 fatalities, 4,525 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,493 in Chattogram, 463 in Rajshahi, 551 in Khulna, 245 in Barishal, 304 in Sylhet, 357 in Rangpur and 189 in Mymensingh division.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 last year reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 2,230,990 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 103,199,440 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif: Ex-Pak envoy Abida Hussain
KGB groomed Trump as an asset for 40 years, ex-Russian spy says
DSCC to turn restored area into playground at Laxmibazar
Humanity ‘still closer to apocalypse than ever’
No action against MP Papul until Dhaka receives document: FM
BD peacekeepers rescue 32 Chinese  from rebel attack in CAR
16 more people die of coronavirus in 24 hrs
BD-Myanmar talk to start in this week


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft