BD-Myanmar talk to start in this week

Bangladesh and Myanmar are going to start the Director-General level meeting over the Rohingya repatriation issue in the first week of February.

"We got some positive responses from Myanmar. We told them it's an opportunity for you (Myanmar) to take back your nationals," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.

He said a director-general level meeting with Myanmar will be held in the first week of February this year.

The two countries will address the relevant issues,

including a joint working group meeting, to prepare the ground for repatriation in the second quarter of the current year, the Foreign Minister said.

Bangladesh hoped to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar before monsoon through the tripartite talks held among Bangladesh, Myanmar and China on January 19.

Following the tripartite talks, Myanmar's International Cooperation Minister Kyaw Tin last month wrote to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen that they were committed to ensuring peaceful relations with all neighbors including Bangladesh and resolving any problems peacefully.

The China-Bangladesh-Myanmar meeting was chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Myanmar Deputy Minister of International Cooperation Hau Do Suan led the Myanmar side.

"Myanmar provided a figure to start the repatriation and Bangladesh asked Myanmar to begin," the Foreign Minister said.

Kyaw Tin said they wanted to resolve any bilateral issues with neighbours through mutual partnership.

Myanmar earlier said they were committed to beginning repatriation of Rohingyas as per the bilateral agreement signed with Bangladesh in 2017.

Dr Momen said peace and development in the region will be hampered if the Rohingya issue is not resolved.







