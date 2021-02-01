Video
No seat crisis in higher education instts: UGC

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that there will be no crisis of higher education seats in the country.  
According to the UGC, there are about 13.20 lakh seats in undergraduate honours, graduate pass and equivalent courses in various institutions engaged in higher education.
Of these, 60,095 students are in 39 public universities, 203,675 students in private universities, 872,815 students in national universities, 60,000 in Islamic Arabic universities, 77,756 in open universities, 440 in two international universities and 10,500 students in medical and dental colleges.  
There are also 23,330 students in seven colleges affiliated to Dhaka University (DU), 720 in four engineering colleges, 720 in six textile colleges, 5,600 in public and private nursing and midwifery institutions, 654 in 14 marine and aeronautical colleges, around 3,500 in Dhaka and Rajshahi universities. And there are 290 seats in the affiliated institutions of Chittagong University.
In this context, UGC member Prof  Muhammad Alamgir said there would be no shortage of seats in higher education this year. Almost all students will have access to higher education.  
However, there will be fierce competition for admission in the preferred educational institution and subject, he said.
He further added that in the 2020-2021 academic year, 20 general and science and technology universities and six major agricultural universities of the country will hold admission test in cluster system.  
    The final decision on the admission test will be announced this week at the University of Engineering and Technology.
Around 13 lakh 67 thousand 377 students have passed the HSC or equivalent examination of 2020.  
HSC results have been given after evaluating the results of JSC and SSC due to epidemic coronavirus.


