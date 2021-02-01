DU residential halls to reopen on March 13

Dhaka University (DU) has decided to reopen residential halls on March 13 after a year of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, residence facilities will be open to the final-semester examinees of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes only.

The decision emerged from the Academic Council meeting of the university on Sunday.

Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed, member of the Academic Council and Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at the university, confirmed the matter to

the Daily Observer.

Dr. Mansur Ahmed further said that the decision has been taken in the case of candidates. About this, the deans will prepare a list with the chairpersons of their subordinate departments on which departments will be examined before February 7.

At the same time, they have to do full-time office from February 7. However, there is no obstacle for those departments which have already announced the date of the examination.

"DU's academic activities will resume on February 7. However, students will have to leave the halls once their exams are over," DU Proctor Professor Golam Rabbani said.





