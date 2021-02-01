42 eminent citizens write to President again for supreme judicial council

Members of the country's civil society have once again sent a letter to the President Abdul Hamid bringing graft allegations against the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

On December 14, they sent the letter to the President to constitute the Supreme judicial council to investigate the financial irregularities, corruption and fund related misuses against the incumbent Election Commission led by the CEC.

On behalf of 42 eminent personalities of the society, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik sent the letter.

The letter recommended formation of a Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the complaints against the EC under the Article 96 of the Constitution.

On January 17, they sent another letter attaching some additional information. This second letter was considered as the

attachment of the previous letter.

They attached seven episodes of a series reports on fund allocation irregularities and corruptions in the name of EC training programme broadcast by private television channel 'Baishakhi', sources said.

They also attached and submitted some media reports on EC's audit dispute prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh.

According to the letter, 42 eminent personalities sought time from the President for briefing in detail about the EC's irregularities.

Among others, Professor Emirates of the University of Dhaka, Serajul Islam Choudhury, former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan and former caretaker government adviser Hafizuddin Khan signed the letter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Judicial Council was constituted comprising the Chief Justice and two other senior judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in order to probe allegations against SC judges and to recommend his or her removal for misconduct or incapacity, the letter stated.

The letter also stated that the EC had committed misconduct and irregularities involving Tk 2 crore in the name of delivering speech as 'special speaker', taking Tk 8.08 crore in recruiting staff members to the EC and three commissioners' using three cars in violation of relevant rules.

However, the letter said the EC had committed gross misconduct and irregularities in buying and using the electronic voting machines, in holding the 11th parliamentary election, in the elections to Dhaka North and South city corporations and holding elections to Khulna, Gazipur, Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi city corporations.

At a virtual press conference on Saturday, lawyer Shahdeen Malik said, "We all feel that the activities of the Election Commission are tantamount to serious misconduct. The Supreme Judicial Council can carry out investigations against those who hold constitutional designations. The Anti-Corruption Commission or the police won't be able to do it. The President can issue an order."

"The Supreme Judicial Council should be formed for the investigation. We are hoping that they will be culpable of serious misconduct. And the President will remove them from duty following the council's recommendation."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, the Executive Director of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said, "The way the EC was involved in financial indiscipline is unforeseen. They have shattered all previous records and tarnished the name and dignity of the institution."

"We'll also go to the chief of the government and apply to the Prime Minister. Until a decision is made, we are hoping that the CEC and commissioners leave their posts voluntarily or step down voluntarily."

The signatories include Dr Shahdeen Malik, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Prof Serajul Islam Chowdhury, M Hafizuddin Khan, Dr Akbar Ali Khan, Advocate Sultana Kamal, Ali Imam Mazumder, Dr Hameeda Hossain, Prof Moinul Islam, Khushi Kabir, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Shahidul Alam, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Prof Anu Mohammed, Dr CR Abrar, Prof Tofail Ahmed, Prof Asif Nazrul, Dilip Sarker and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.







