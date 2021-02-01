Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Graft Allegation Against EC

42 eminent citizens write to President again for supreme judicial council

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Members of the country's civil society have once again sent a letter to the President Abdul Hamid bringing graft allegations against the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.
On December 14, they sent the letter to the President to constitute the Supreme judicial council to investigate the financial irregularities, corruption and fund related misuses against the incumbent Election Commission led by the CEC.
On behalf of 42 eminent personalities of the society, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik sent the letter.
The letter recommended formation of a Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the complaints against the EC under the Article 96 of the Constitution.
On January 17, they sent another letter attaching some additional information. This second letter was considered as the
    attachment of the previous letter.
They attached seven episodes of a series reports on fund allocation irregularities and corruptions in the name of EC training programme broadcast by private television channel 'Baishakhi', sources said.    
They also attached and submitted some media reports on EC's audit dispute prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh.
According to the letter, 42 eminent personalities sought time from the President for briefing in detail about the EC's irregularities.
Among others, Professor Emirates of the University of Dhaka, Serajul Islam Choudhury, former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan and former caretaker government adviser Hafizuddin Khan signed the letter.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Judicial Council was constituted comprising the Chief Justice and two other senior judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in order to probe allegations against SC judges and to recommend his or her removal for misconduct or incapacity, the letter stated.
The letter also stated that the EC had committed misconduct and irregularities involving Tk 2 crore in the name of delivering speech as 'special speaker', taking Tk 8.08 crore in recruiting staff members to the EC and three commissioners' using three cars in violation of relevant rules.
However, the letter said the EC had committed gross misconduct and irregularities in buying and using the electronic voting machines, in holding the 11th parliamentary election, in the elections to Dhaka North and South city corporations and holding elections to Khulna, Gazipur, Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi city corporations.
At a virtual press conference on Saturday, lawyer Shahdeen Malik said, "We all feel that the activities of the Election Commission are tantamount to serious misconduct. The Supreme Judicial Council can carry out investigations against those who hold constitutional designations. The Anti-Corruption Commission or the police won't be able to do it. The President can issue an order."
"The Supreme Judicial Council should be formed for the investigation. We are hoping that they will be culpable of serious misconduct. And the President will remove them from duty following the council's recommendation."
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, the Executive Director of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said, "The way the EC was involved in financial indiscipline is unforeseen. They have shattered all previous records and tarnished the name and dignity of the institution."
"We'll also go to the chief of the government and apply to the Prime Minister. Until a decision is made, we are hoping that the CEC and commissioners leave their posts voluntarily or step down voluntarily."
The signatories include Dr Shahdeen Malik, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Prof Serajul Islam Chowdhury, M Hafizuddin Khan, Dr Akbar Ali Khan, Advocate Sultana Kamal, Ali Imam Mazumder, Dr Hameeda Hossain, Prof Moinul Islam, Khushi Kabir, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Shahidul Alam, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Prof Anu Mohammed, Dr CR Abrar, Prof Tofail Ahmed, Prof Asif Nazrul, Dilip Sarker and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif: Ex-Pak envoy Abida Hussain
KGB groomed Trump as an asset for 40 years, ex-Russian spy says
DSCC to turn restored area into playground at Laxmibazar
Humanity ‘still closer to apocalypse than ever’
No action against MP Papul until Dhaka receives document: FM
BD peacekeepers rescue 32 Chinese  from rebel attack in CAR
16 more people die of coronavirus in 24 hrs
BD-Myanmar talk to start in this week


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft