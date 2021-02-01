Hasina-Modi likely to hold meet Mar 27 in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are likely to have a meeting in Dhaka on March 27, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters on Sunday.

"The two countries are currently working on four to five MoUs to be signed during the Summit meeting and there is a possibility for an increase in the

number of bilateral documents with inputs from four Secretary-level meetings," the Foreign Secretary said.

He made this remark during a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon on his New Delhi visit saying that they had agreed to take forward the relations between the two countries keeping the celebratory year in focus.

He said Indian Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar is likely to visit Bangladesh before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Bangladesh is ready to welcome Prime Minister Modi on March 26 to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh's independence together," Masud Bin Momen said.

Bangladesh and India will hold four Secretary-level meetings before the Summit meeting between the two Primers to give inputs for the March-27 talks.

"The meeting between the Water Resources Secretaries of the two countries will be held in New Delhi while Commerce Secretary-level, Home Secretary-level and Shipping Secretary-level talks will be held in Dhaka," he added.







