HC resumes hearing on Haji Salim’s appeal against prison term

The High Court (HC) on Sunday began rehearing on the appeal of Haji Mohammad Salim, an independent lawmaker and Awami League leader, filed against his 13-year imprisonment in a graft case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq started the hearing on the appeal.

Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan placed the argument citing from the first information report of the case.

The hearing will continue today (Monday).

Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Haji Mohammad Salim while Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdaus represented the State.

On November 11, the HC bench called for the records of the case after a petition filed by ACC for fixing a date for rehearing the appeal of Haji Salim.

Following the HC order, the trial court authorities sent the records of the case to the HC.

The ACC filed the corruption case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station on October 24 in 2007 on charges of amassing illegal assets.

The Special Judge's Court-7 of Dhaka convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment in the case on April 27 in 2008.

The businessman-cum-politician was freed on bail in the case after he filed the appeal surrendering to a lower court in 2009.

Haji Salim filed an appeal with the HC on October 25 in 2009 against the trial court verdict. Following the appeal, the HC on January 2 in 2011 acquitted Haji Salim of the corruption case.

Then, the ACC appealed against the HC verdict to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The Appellate Division on January 12 in 2015 scrapped the HC verdict and directed the HC to hold a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit'.

But the ACC took no move in the last five years in compliance with the directive of the apex court for the disposal of Selim's appeal.

Salim filed the appeal in 2009 against the jail term handed down by the Special Judge's Court-7 on April 27 in 2008.

Salim's son Irfan and Irfan's bodyguard were jailed for one year by a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion on October 26 for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and liquor.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided Salim's houses in Lalbagh and arrested his son Irfan, also Dhaka South City Corporation Ward No 30 councillor, on October 26, a day after Navy Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan filed a case against Irfan and his associates for assaulting him.