Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

HC resumes hearing on Haji Salim’s appeal against prison term

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday began rehearing on the appeal of Haji Mohammad Salim, an independent lawmaker and Awami League leader, filed against his 13-year imprisonment in a graft case.
The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq started the hearing on the appeal.
Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan placed the argument citing from the first information report of the case.
The hearing will continue today (Monday).
Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Haji Mohammad Salim while Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdaus represented the State.
On November 11, the HC bench called for the records of the case after a petition filed by ACC for fixing a date for rehearing the appeal of Haji Salim.
Following the HC order, the trial court authorities sent the records of the case to the HC.
The ACC filed the corruption case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station on October 24 in 2007 on charges of amassing illegal assets.
The Special Judge's Court-7 of Dhaka convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment in the case on April 27 in 2008.
The businessman-cum-politician was freed on bail in the case after he filed the appeal surrendering to a lower court in 2009.
Haji Salim filed an appeal with the HC on October 25 in 2009 against the trial court verdict. Following the appeal, the HC on January 2 in 2011 acquitted Haji Salim of the corruption case.
Then, the ACC appealed against the HC verdict to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
The Appellate Division on January 12 in 2015 scrapped the HC verdict and directed the HC to hold a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit'.
But the ACC took no move in the last five years in compliance with the directive of the apex court for the disposal of Selim's appeal.
Salim filed the appeal in 2009 against the jail term handed down by the Special Judge's Court-7 on April 27 in 2008.
Salim's son Irfan and Irfan's bodyguard were jailed for one year by a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion on October 26 for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and liquor.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided Salim's houses in Lalbagh and arrested his son Irfan, also Dhaka South City Corporation Ward No 30 councillor, on October 26, a day after Navy Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan filed a case against Irfan and his associates for assaulting him.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC resumes hearing on Haji Salim’s appeal against prison term
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
Syria-returnee member of Neo JMB held in city
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Khaleda’s son Koko ‘killed through torture’: BNP
Institutions, students hit by Rohingya influx need rehabilitation: CCNF
Two poachers killed in tiger attack in Sundarban
Retired judge files GD against daughter


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft