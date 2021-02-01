

Renowned surgeon Prof Dr Golam Rasul passes away

He is survived by his wife, three sons, students, relatives and numerous admirers.

His namaj-e-janaja was held at Uttara’s Badshar Tek Mosque in the capital.

Prof Dr Golam Rasul successfully served as the President of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) from 1989 to 1991. He served as a teacher in the Department of Surgery at the then IPGMR (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University) till 1998.

