Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:11 AM
Renowned surgeon Prof Dr Golam Rasul passes away

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Observer Desk

Renowned surgeon Professor Dr Golam Rasul died of a heart attack on Sunday at his residence in Uttara. He was 85.
He is survived by his wife, three sons, students, relatives and numerous admirers.
His namaj-e-janaja was held at Uttara’s Badshar Tek Mosque in the capital.
Prof Dr Golam Rasul successfully served as the President of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) from 1989 to 1991. He served as a teacher in the Department of Surgery at the then IPGMR (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University) till 1998.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua expressed deep shock and sorrow on his death. He also extended his sympathy to the bereaved family.



