Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:11 AM
Singer Joseph Kamal Rodrigues dies

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Renowned Nazrul Sangeet singer Joseph Kamal Rodrigues passed away today at 3:30 pm at the capital's Green Life Hospital. He was 69. His wife Rebeca Gomes confirmed the news.
The artiste had tested positive for Covid-19, and was suffering from a long-term kidney disease. Even though his condition had initially stabilised, he succumbed to dialysis-related complications due to Covid-19.
Joseph Kamal Rodrigues received the coveted Nazrul Award in 2018 for his contributions to Nazrul Sangeet. The artiste will be laid to rest tomorrow at Tejgaon Church. He is survived by wife, and two children, Paul Rodrigues and Precila Rodrigues.


