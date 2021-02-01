Video
AL observes Seven Murder Day

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday observed the Seven Murder Day of Lalbagh in 1994. The then BNP backed councilor candidate Abdul Aziz had carried out armed attacks to take revenge of defeat in the Dhaka City Corporation elections on this day.
Dhaka south city unit AL arranged a discussion programme at Azimpur Community Center to recall the incident of seven murders. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader virtually attended the discussion programme as chief guest from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
Recalling the incident of seven-murder in 1994, he said BNP's defeated councilor candidate Abdul Aziz had carried out armed attacks to take revenge of defeat in the Dhaka City Corporation elections on this day in 1994.
The soil of Lalbagh was drenched with the blood of seven leaders of AL in the ghastly attack on this day and the joy of win had turned into grief, he recalled.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "Through the gruesome grenade attacks on AL rally on August 21, 2004, BNP continued its politics of killing."


