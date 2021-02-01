

Initiatives to boost ICT exports



However, the decision to boost ICT sector, was made at a meeting between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ambassadors of Bangladesh to different countries on 28 December last year. Truly, Bangladesh has huge potential in exporting ICT products and services to different countries.



We should keep in mind that Bangladesh government has taken the target to increase ICT exports to $5 billion by 2025, which was about $1 billion in last fiscal year. The major buyers of ICT products and services from Bangladesh are the United States (US), the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Malaysia, and Singapore. Even though the market has been diversified and it is full of potentials, experts opine that it is not possible to achieve the goal due to a lack of skilled human resources.



Not to be mentioned, the potentials in the ICT sector are growing gradually. Western countries are now shifting towards data mining, big data manipulation and cryptocurrency. In addition, application of IT in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, ready-made garments, and other sectors are also increasing. Importance of fintech, gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics technologies are mounting at a fast pace.



Many Bangladeshi expatriates have sufficient skills to work in the top IT sectors in different countries but they are not doing well because of a lack of communication skills. It is imperative for us to explore the possibilities of sending skilled manpower or students to different countries--for higher studies and prestigious jobs. Now, it is time Bangladesh addresses these issues and plans accordingly to train the human capital. We need to clarify the legal issues, financial features and other ICT-based sensitive issues. Since IT is very sophisticated knowledge authority relevant must change its conventional pitching methods used in the manufacturing sector.



