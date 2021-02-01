Depression among youth causing tensions

Dear Sir

Depression is a kind of mental illness. The main causes of depression in the younger generation are unemployment, the separation of love, inferiority complex and complexities in career, family problems, loneliness, academic pressure etc. When young people suffer from depression, it becomes a hindrance to their daily life.



Because of depression, younger generation are becoming suicide prone. When a person suffers from depression, he/she start perceiving their life meaningless. They feel empty and that devours them gradually. Later a dual entity harboured in their life.



These people, who are suffering from depression, need to be optimistic in their life. They should know that they are the protagonists of their life. Their mind should be calmed and they must surround themselves with positivities. Here the family and friends can play a vital role. If one person is feeling depressed, he/she should seek out for help. They must console them and try to heal their minds.



It is also important to indulge themselves in good activities. It is said that people who are believer are righteous and never be depressed. So, it is important not to be pessimistic and always bounce back even if one feels defeated.

Syeda Mymuna

Student, Premier University

