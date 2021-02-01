

Political background in pre-1971



A set of extra ordinary events led me to the position of a Cabinet Minister as a non-partisan technocrat in 1990. This, however, is a later happening and would form part of a separate chapter. As far as the years 1963 and early part of 1964 were concerned, neither Mostafa Jamal Haider nor I had any way of foreseeing a future that would lead us to similar destination even though for a brief period. My days with the Mehar industries were professionally useful as these gave me an opportunity to have dealings with the world of business with all its varied features.



The managing Director Mr M E Khan never failed to impress me with his sharp vision and extra ordinary business acumen. He spoke with a soft charm that easily persuaded people to do his bidding. I remember, one morning a businessman from Nawabpur who supplied glass sheets for office windows came and requested me to urge the MD to settle his bill of some Rupees 20,000.00. The payment was overdue as the supplies were delivered a few months ago.



I knew that he was known personally to the MD. So I was surprised and asked him, "Mr Ali, you know the MD so well. In fact, he gave the order of supply directly to you. Why don't you go to him and ask for the payment"? Mr. Ali nodded his head in negative sadness and said, "I am afraid to see him because I know he can convince me that I don't need the money now".



Moved by this strange statement I went into Mr Khan's chamber and placed the case of Ali before him. He looked inquisitively at me and said, "so he has found an advocate in you. Rest assured that we will pay him his dues. But you should be careful not to part with your money hastily. You should ascertain that the man is serious about getting his money and let him try several times to get his dues"! Ali did get paid but he had to come one more time to our office.



Mr M E Khan's world was not all business. Before finally moving to Dhaka with his wife, my aunty Jinat Ara Bulbul he resided in Karachi, the then Capital of Pakistan. He had purchased the mansion of the Nawab of Jhunagarh, Karachi. It was from this Mansion that my aunt brought out the first ever Bangla weekly from the then West Pakistan. It was called 'Diganta' and Mrs. M E Khan, Jinat Ara Bulbul was its Editor and Publisher.



It was an expensive operation and Mr Khan paid that cost of setting up a Bengali Printing Press with compositors and managers mainly to print and publish the weekly. This created a great stir among the Bengali literati not only in Karachi but also in Dhaka and Chittagong. The Diganta was published regularly for a few years including the early 1960s.



During the period of 1962-63 the political background in pre-1971 Pakistan registered significant changes. The anti Marshal Law movement that started in a modest manner in the Dhaka University in 1961 continued with increasing momentum during 1962. It was manifest in protest and agitations against the authoritarian constitution of 1962 imposed by President Ayub Khan and his associates. It was also articulated in the anti Sharif (education) Commission Report of the Ayub regime. An earlier section of these chronicles has described that successful movement and the part our generation played in it.



In mid 1962 as the political climate slightly relaxed with the lifting of Martial Law veteran political leaders of the anti Ayub camp such as Nurul Amin, Hamidul Haq Chowdhury, Atatur Rahman Khan, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and others issued a statement on 24th June 1962. It said, inter alia that at the end of 45 months of rule of Martial Law democracy was yet to come to the country inspite of the nature of civil government and introduction of a constitutional system. It empathetically wanted a democratic institution to come and all authority to emanate from the people������. It indicated that the struggle for a really democratic parliamentary system had to begin anew.



Whatever the opposition wished, Ayub dealt his cads with cleaver strength. The system of "Basic Democracy" built-up a structure of indirect elections through a pliant electoral college to secure the victory of powers that be. A long and exacting struggle lay before the advocate and supporters of democracy. The years 1963 and 1964 basically constituted the time when the autocratic regime of Ayub Khan was on the ascendant. Thus it was in a climate of apparent political stability and tranquillity, although super imposed by an autocracy that we continued to live our daily life.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".















Since Mostafa Jamal Haider continued to be involved in national politics after ending his student's career, it was no wonder that he was appointed a Minister in late 1980. In my case however, the path was a different one. I got delinked from political activities virtually since the close of my days as a University student. There was no scope for me to participate in politics as a private sector executive and later a University teacher and civil servant. Even after resigning from my government job in Bangladesh in May 1980, I worked as an independent consultant and part time journalist and stayed away from active politics. The turns and twists of life often cause unexpected developments to occur.A set of extra ordinary events led me to the position of a Cabinet Minister as a non-partisan technocrat in 1990. This, however, is a later happening and would form part of a separate chapter. As far as the years 1963 and early part of 1964 were concerned, neither Mostafa Jamal Haider nor I had any way of foreseeing a future that would lead us to similar destination even though for a brief period. My days with the Mehar industries were professionally useful as these gave me an opportunity to have dealings with the world of business with all its varied features.The managing Director Mr M E Khan never failed to impress me with his sharp vision and extra ordinary business acumen. He spoke with a soft charm that easily persuaded people to do his bidding. I remember, one morning a businessman from Nawabpur who supplied glass sheets for office windows came and requested me to urge the MD to settle his bill of some Rupees 20,000.00. The payment was overdue as the supplies were delivered a few months ago.I knew that he was known personally to the MD. So I was surprised and asked him, "Mr Ali, you know the MD so well. In fact, he gave the order of supply directly to you. Why don't you go to him and ask for the payment"? Mr. Ali nodded his head in negative sadness and said, "I am afraid to see him because I know he can convince me that I don't need the money now".Moved by this strange statement I went into Mr Khan's chamber and placed the case of Ali before him. He looked inquisitively at me and said, "so he has found an advocate in you. Rest assured that we will pay him his dues. But you should be careful not to part with your money hastily. You should ascertain that the man is serious about getting his money and let him try several times to get his dues"! Ali did get paid but he had to come one more time to our office.Mr M E Khan's world was not all business. Before finally moving to Dhaka with his wife, my aunty Jinat Ara Bulbul he resided in Karachi, the then Capital of Pakistan. He had purchased the mansion of the Nawab of Jhunagarh, Karachi. It was from this Mansion that my aunt brought out the first ever Bangla weekly from the then West Pakistan. It was called 'Diganta' and Mrs. M E Khan, Jinat Ara Bulbul was its Editor and Publisher.It was an expensive operation and Mr Khan paid that cost of setting up a Bengali Printing Press with compositors and managers mainly to print and publish the weekly. This created a great stir among the Bengali literati not only in Karachi but also in Dhaka and Chittagong. The Diganta was published regularly for a few years including the early 1960s.During the period of 1962-63 the political background in pre-1971 Pakistan registered significant changes. The anti Marshal Law movement that started in a modest manner in the Dhaka University in 1961 continued with increasing momentum during 1962. It was manifest in protest and agitations against the authoritarian constitution of 1962 imposed by President Ayub Khan and his associates. It was also articulated in the anti Sharif (education) Commission Report of the Ayub regime. An earlier section of these chronicles has described that successful movement and the part our generation played in it.In mid 1962 as the political climate slightly relaxed with the lifting of Martial Law veteran political leaders of the anti Ayub camp such as Nurul Amin, Hamidul Haq Chowdhury, Atatur Rahman Khan, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and others issued a statement on 24th June 1962. It said, inter alia that at the end of 45 months of rule of Martial Law democracy was yet to come to the country inspite of the nature of civil government and introduction of a constitutional system. It empathetically wanted a democratic institution to come and all authority to emanate from the people������. It indicated that the struggle for a really democratic parliamentary system had to begin anew.Whatever the opposition wished, Ayub dealt his cads with cleaver strength. The system of "Basic Democracy" built-up a structure of indirect elections through a pliant electoral college to secure the victory of powers that be. A long and exacting struggle lay before the advocate and supporters of democracy. The years 1963 and 1964 basically constituted the time when the autocratic regime of Ayub Khan was on the ascendant. Thus it was in a climate of apparent political stability and tranquillity, although super imposed by an autocracy that we continued to live our daily life.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".