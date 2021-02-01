

Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?



Available details on the trilateral meeting are limited. According to statements by the foreign secretary, who remains "cautiously" optimistic, Bangladesh proposed "village-wise" repatriation of the Rohingyas involving mostly relatives and neighbours to ensure a sense of comfort and mutual interdependence and support upon returning to their respective villages. Myanmar insisted to start off with the 42,000, who have been screened and verified earlier out of a list of 830,000 Rohingyas living in Camps in Cox's Bazar.



Myanmar also raised concern over the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) fighters and sought assurances that the repatriation will be in accordance with Myanmar's laws and regulations. The foreign secretary further mentioned that both China and Myanmar expressed favourable views on monitoring the repatriation in Rakhine state by international community, particularly by the UN and ASEAN. However, there was no concrete decision in this regard. The Chinese vice foreign minister wants the refugee crisis resolved bilaterally. In 2017, Bangladesh following suggestions from China and India, signed a bilateral agreement with Myanmar on the repatriation of the refugees. Both China and India, the two Asian powers, have strong bilateral ties with Bangladesh and Myanmar.



It was not clear whether the Rohingya returnees, including those 42,000 to be repatriated first, will have their rights re-established as Rohingya nationals, and return to their respective villages or to the newly built repatriation camps under tight security of the Myanmar army, even after facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. Two previous repatriation efforts failed in November 2018 and August 2019 as Rohingyas refused to return voluntarily, because Myanmar did not ensure their safety, citizenship, and basic rights.



China's role in Rohingya repatriation ushers new hope and may prove helpful due to increasing Chinese influence on Myanmar economy and geopolitics in the region. Indeed, the Government of Bangladesh strongly encouraged China for taking the role of a mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar in finding a solution. The international community, including the UN, has only made statements without any tangible or meaningful actions against Myanmar over the last four years to resolve the crisis. Instead, the focus of the international community has been to push for increasing investments in and around the refugee camps for economic and social development among Rohingyas and host communities.



Will this renewed optimism work? Is Myanmar ready to take back the displaced Rohingyas? Is the environment in Rakhine state safe and secure for the Rohingyas? The answers are as complex as the Rohingya crisis itself. Historically, the Rohingyas have been treated as "illegal" British colonial-era migrant workers by the Bamar, the dominant ethnic group in Myanmar. The military leaders' Islamophobic paranoia and distrust has long institutionalized genocidal persecution of the predominantly Muslim Rohingyas.



The genocidal situations largely remain unchanged even after re-election of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. At this writing, the house to house search and arrest of young Rohingya Muslims continues in Rakhine state. Many families are still waiting for justice and looking for their loved one taken away by the military. This is the grim reality of the Rohingya genocidal stories. The top generals in the army, who committed abuses with impunity, must be investigated and prosecuted to stop repeat of such crimes against humanity and enforced disappearances. The new Biden administration has expressed its intent to launch a review to determine whether Myanmar's persecution of its Rohingya minority amounts to genocide.



Against this backdrop, it is difficult to expect any effective and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas as brokered by China, planned for the second quarter of 2021. Such agreements or schedules will likely come and go as experienced in the past, because many of the key demands and issues with regards to their rights and citizenship are not resolved yet. Maung Zarni, a leading Rohingya analyst, regrets lack of any visible civilian or military leadership to speed up the repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas. The anti-Rohingya policies that led to violent genocidal purges successively in 1992, 2016 and 2017 must be redressed for any sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya refugees. The present conditions in Rakhine state are not right for safe return of the refugees to return.



In sum, the resolution of the Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar and not Bangladesh. This will require multilateral efforts to get it right and to build the confidence required for voluntary return. Until then, Bangladesh may find it difficult to send back the refugees. In the meantime, the Rohingya refugees wait, with very little hope for repatriation. Relocation to Bashan Char is not a solution, rather may complicate repatriation in the future.

Mohammad Zaman, PhD has written extensively on the Rohingya refugee crisis. He lives in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.





The recently held online tripartite meeting brokered by China has raised some hopes for Rohingya repatriation, seemingly starting from the second quarter of 2021. Bangladesh wanted to start repatriation in the first quarter, but Myanmar asked for additional time on "logistical" grounds. The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui virtually joined the meeting from Beijing with Bangladesh and Myanmar delegations. The Bangladesh side was represented by Mr Masud Bin Momen, the Foreign Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh.Available details on the trilateral meeting are limited. According to statements by the foreign secretary, who remains "cautiously" optimistic, Bangladesh proposed "village-wise" repatriation of the Rohingyas involving mostly relatives and neighbours to ensure a sense of comfort and mutual interdependence and support upon returning to their respective villages. Myanmar insisted to start off with the 42,000, who have been screened and verified earlier out of a list of 830,000 Rohingyas living in Camps in Cox's Bazar.Myanmar also raised concern over the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) fighters and sought assurances that the repatriation will be in accordance with Myanmar's laws and regulations. The foreign secretary further mentioned that both China and Myanmar expressed favourable views on monitoring the repatriation in Rakhine state by international community, particularly by the UN and ASEAN. However, there was no concrete decision in this regard. The Chinese vice foreign minister wants the refugee crisis resolved bilaterally. In 2017, Bangladesh following suggestions from China and India, signed a bilateral agreement with Myanmar on the repatriation of the refugees. Both China and India, the two Asian powers, have strong bilateral ties with Bangladesh and Myanmar.It was not clear whether the Rohingya returnees, including those 42,000 to be repatriated first, will have their rights re-established as Rohingya nationals, and return to their respective villages or to the newly built repatriation camps under tight security of the Myanmar army, even after facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. Two previous repatriation efforts failed in November 2018 and August 2019 as Rohingyas refused to return voluntarily, because Myanmar did not ensure their safety, citizenship, and basic rights.China's role in Rohingya repatriation ushers new hope and may prove helpful due to increasing Chinese influence on Myanmar economy and geopolitics in the region. Indeed, the Government of Bangladesh strongly encouraged China for taking the role of a mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar in finding a solution. The international community, including the UN, has only made statements without any tangible or meaningful actions against Myanmar over the last four years to resolve the crisis. Instead, the focus of the international community has been to push for increasing investments in and around the refugee camps for economic and social development among Rohingyas and host communities.Will this renewed optimism work? Is Myanmar ready to take back the displaced Rohingyas? Is the environment in Rakhine state safe and secure for the Rohingyas? The answers are as complex as the Rohingya crisis itself. Historically, the Rohingyas have been treated as "illegal" British colonial-era migrant workers by the Bamar, the dominant ethnic group in Myanmar. The military leaders' Islamophobic paranoia and distrust has long institutionalized genocidal persecution of the predominantly Muslim Rohingyas.The genocidal situations largely remain unchanged even after re-election of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. At this writing, the house to house search and arrest of young Rohingya Muslims continues in Rakhine state. Many families are still waiting for justice and looking for their loved one taken away by the military. This is the grim reality of the Rohingya genocidal stories. The top generals in the army, who committed abuses with impunity, must be investigated and prosecuted to stop repeat of such crimes against humanity and enforced disappearances. The new Biden administration has expressed its intent to launch a review to determine whether Myanmar's persecution of its Rohingya minority amounts to genocide.Against this backdrop, it is difficult to expect any effective and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas as brokered by China, planned for the second quarter of 2021. Such agreements or schedules will likely come and go as experienced in the past, because many of the key demands and issues with regards to their rights and citizenship are not resolved yet. Maung Zarni, a leading Rohingya analyst, regrets lack of any visible civilian or military leadership to speed up the repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas. The anti-Rohingya policies that led to violent genocidal purges successively in 1992, 2016 and 2017 must be redressed for any sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya refugees. The present conditions in Rakhine state are not right for safe return of the refugees to return.In sum, the resolution of the Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar and not Bangladesh. This will require multilateral efforts to get it right and to build the confidence required for voluntary return. Until then, Bangladesh may find it difficult to send back the refugees. In the meantime, the Rohingya refugees wait, with very little hope for repatriation. Relocation to Bashan Char is not a solution, rather may complicate repatriation in the future.Mohammad Zaman, PhD has written extensively on the Rohingya refugee crisis. He lives in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.