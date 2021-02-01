Video
Farmers see  early mango flowering in Thakurgaon

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

The photo shows early mango flowering in Thakurgaon. photo: observer

THAKURGAON, Jan 31: Early blooming of mango flowers is taking place in the district.
Normally flowering in mango trees takes place in February. But this year it has been a difference.
Agriculture officials said, this early blossoming has been promoted by good weather as well as species quality of old trees.
All mango trees in the district are likely to get bloomed soon. Already owners have started rearing their blooming trees.  
Orchard owners and farmers said, bumper yield is very likely if there is no bigger natural disaster.
Once Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi were known for mango mainly. But now the fact has been different. At present, almost all types of mango are being grown in different upazilas of the district including Lohagara, Katihar, and Ranishangkoil under Pirganj Upazila. Mango farming in district is being cultivated commercially. For being profitable sustainably, mango farming increases every year.
Mango growers in different areas said, despite cooling severity, the flowering has begun few  weeks back.
There are big mango orchards in  different upazilas of the district.
Grower Abdul Karim nearby Lohagara Bazar said, he has started primary nurturing of the trees in his orchards for the last two weeks.
Flowering branches are being sprayed medicines to check insect attacks. He is hoping bumper production.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Thakurgaon Aftab Hossain said, the early flowering has been prompted by favourable weather.  
Good yielding is expected, he further said. If no natural disaster, bumper production is likely, he noted.
According to him, mango flowering takes place in three phases; the primary blooming has begun in the old species of mango.
Mango farming increases in the district every year. Particularly, farming of species like Lengra, Gopalbhog, Khirshapat and Ashwina is being farmed widely.



