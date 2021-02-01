Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Khulna and Moulvibazar, in two days.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamid Moral, 60, a resident of Betagram Village under Maguraghona Union in the upazila. He was a fisherman. He lived in a hut near a fish farm adjacent to Dakatia Beel in the area.
Police sources said locals spotted his floating body in a canal in Tolna Village under Dhamalia Union at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore no injury marks.
Locals said Abdul Hamid was an epilepsy patient.
SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police have recovered the body of a woman from Sreemangal Upazila in the district on Friday noon. The identity of the deceased, aged about 43, could not be known immediately.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreemangal Police Station Asadur Rahman said locals spotted the body lying on a road in front of Narayanchara Post Office in the upazila at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


