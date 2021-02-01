Khagrachhari Journalist Union gets new body

KHAGRACHHARI Jan 31: A five-member executive committee of Khagrachhari Union of Journalist (KUJ) was formed in an election held at its office in the district town on Saturday.

Prodip Chowdhury of The Daily Samakal and Saikat Dewan of DBC News were elected as president and general secretary respectively in the election for the next three years.

The other office-bearers are: Vice-president- Md Dulal Hossain of The Daily Observer, joint secretary- Liton Bhattacharjee Rana of The Daily Sangbad Pratidin, and treasurer- Nurussafa Manik of The Channel 24.

A total of 14 members of KUJ cast their votes in the election.







