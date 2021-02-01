5 lakh doses of corona vaccines reach 9 dists



A total of 48,000 dose vaccines of coronavirus arrived at Feni CS office in the town on Sunday morning. photo: observer

The vaccination will begin on February 7 across the country.

Earlier, five million vaccines arrived in the country from India on a special flight of Air India on January 25. This vaccine of Covid-19 made by Oxford and AstraZeneca is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine has been named 'Covishield'.

FENI: A In this connection, a total of 48,000 dose vaccines have been arrived in the district in first phase.

Beximco Group handed over the vaccines to the civil surgeon (CS) office at 8:30am on Sunday.

Feni CS Mir Mobarak Hossain confirmed the information. He said the vaccines are now being stored at EPI Store in the CS office.

To make the vaccination programme successful, a total of 18 teams have already been prepared in the district. Each of the team was formed with six members.

Their training on vaccinating will start on Monday.

In the first phase, the health workers will be vaccinated and the common people will get the vaccines from the second phase.

It is to be noted that the first coronavirus was reported in the district on April 17 at Chhagalnaiya.

So far, a total of 2,268 people tested positive for the virus while 45 died of it in the district.

JASHORE: A total of 96,000 vaccines have been arrived in the first phase in the district on Sunday.

Jashore CS Dr Sheikh Abu Shahin received eight cartoons of the vaccine from the freezer van of Beximco Company.

The CS said the vaccines are now kept at the EPR Store. The vaccination will be started at 10 centres in the district.

Several teams each consisted of six members were already formed to make the programme successful. Their training on vaccination will begin on Monday and it will continue till February 6.

A total of 10 reserve teams were also being prepared here for critical situation, the CS added.

LAXMIPUR: A total of 60,000 dose vaccines for coronavirus have been arrived at first phase in the district on Sunday.

The vaccines were arrived at the CS office through a covered freezer van of Beximco Pharma at around 3pm.

CS Dr Abdul Gaffar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Safiuzzaman Bhuiyan and Additional Superintend of Police Riazul Kabir, among others, were present at that time.

The CS said the vaccines are now kept at the EPI Cold Storage.

RANGAMATI: A total of 12,000 dose vaccines for coronavirus have arrived at first phase in the district at noon.

Rangamati CS Dr Bipasha Khisha received the vaccines. The vaccines are now kept at fridge in the EPR Store of the CS office.

The vaccines will be provided to two municipalities and 10 upazilas of the district.

The CS said a total of 18 centres were prepared for the programme in the district.

In Sadar Upazila, the vaccination will start under the supervision of the upazila nirbahi officer, the CS added.

BARISHAL: A total of 3.12 lakh dose of coronavirus vaccines have been arrived at first phase in five districts of the division.

Divisional Health Director Basudeb Kumar Das said a total of 3.48 lakh dose vaccines were allotted to the division.

Out of this, a total of 3.12 lakh dose vaccines in 26 cartoons have been arrived at the CS office on Friday noon.

Of the vaccines, 3 lakh doses will be used for vaccination and the remaining 48,000 will preserve in 50 Ice Line Refrigerator (ILR) and two Walk In Coolers (WIC) in Barisal and Bhola.

A total of 828 people including 552 volunteers and 276 health workers will be set up in 138 centres to make the vaccination programme successful. Their training on vaccination was started on Friday and it will continue till Tuesday. The vaccines will be provided to 15 categories of people in the division on priority basis.











A total of 5,28,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been handed over to nine districts- Feni, Jashore, Laxmipur, Rangamati, Barishal, Jhalakati, Bhola, Patuakhali and Barguna from Friday till Sunday noon.The vaccination will begin on February 7 across the country.Earlier, five million vaccines arrived in the country from India on a special flight of Air India on January 25. This vaccine of Covid-19 made by Oxford and AstraZeneca is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.The vaccine has been named 'Covishield'.FENI: A In this connection, a total of 48,000 dose vaccines have been arrived in the district in first phase.Beximco Group handed over the vaccines to the civil surgeon (CS) office at 8:30am on Sunday.Feni CS Mir Mobarak Hossain confirmed the information. He said the vaccines are now being stored at EPI Store in the CS office.To make the vaccination programme successful, a total of 18 teams have already been prepared in the district. Each of the team was formed with six members.Their training on vaccinating will start on Monday.In the first phase, the health workers will be vaccinated and the common people will get the vaccines from the second phase.It is to be noted that the first coronavirus was reported in the district on April 17 at Chhagalnaiya.So far, a total of 2,268 people tested positive for the virus while 45 died of it in the district.JASHORE: A total of 96,000 vaccines have been arrived in the first phase in the district on Sunday.Jashore CS Dr Sheikh Abu Shahin received eight cartoons of the vaccine from the freezer van of Beximco Company.The CS said the vaccines are now kept at the EPR Store. The vaccination will be started at 10 centres in the district.Several teams each consisted of six members were already formed to make the programme successful. Their training on vaccination will begin on Monday and it will continue till February 6.A total of 10 reserve teams were also being prepared here for critical situation, the CS added.LAXMIPUR: A total of 60,000 dose vaccines for coronavirus have been arrived at first phase in the district on Sunday.The vaccines were arrived at the CS office through a covered freezer van of Beximco Pharma at around 3pm.CS Dr Abdul Gaffar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Safiuzzaman Bhuiyan and Additional Superintend of Police Riazul Kabir, among others, were present at that time.The CS said the vaccines are now kept at the EPI Cold Storage.RANGAMATI: A total of 12,000 dose vaccines for coronavirus have arrived at first phase in the district at noon.Rangamati CS Dr Bipasha Khisha received the vaccines. The vaccines are now kept at fridge in the EPR Store of the CS office.The vaccines will be provided to two municipalities and 10 upazilas of the district.The CS said a total of 18 centres were prepared for the programme in the district.In Sadar Upazila, the vaccination will start under the supervision of the upazila nirbahi officer, the CS added.BARISHAL: A total of 3.12 lakh dose of coronavirus vaccines have been arrived at first phase in five districts of the division.Divisional Health Director Basudeb Kumar Das said a total of 3.48 lakh dose vaccines were allotted to the division.Out of this, a total of 3.12 lakh dose vaccines in 26 cartoons have been arrived at the CS office on Friday noon.Of the vaccines, 3 lakh doses will be used for vaccination and the remaining 48,000 will preserve in 50 Ice Line Refrigerator (ILR) and two Walk In Coolers (WIC) in Barisal and Bhola.A total of 828 people including 552 volunteers and 276 health workers will be set up in 138 centres to make the vaccination programme successful. Their training on vaccination was started on Friday and it will continue till Tuesday. The vaccines will be provided to 15 categories of people in the division on priority basis.