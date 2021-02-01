Video
Cold wave paralyses normal life in Kurigram, Panchagarh

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

A foggy morning in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

Normal life has almost been turned paralysed in Kurigram and Panchagarh due to bone-chilling cold for the last several days.
KURIGRAM: On Sunday, country's lowest 5.5 degree Celsuis temperature was recorded in Kurigram.
It was confirmed by Kurigram Agriculture Weather Office Monitor Subal Chandra Sarkar.
Cooling severity has been intensified due to Himalayan breeze flowing over the district; the sun remained almost invisible the whole day, he added.
The sun has been visible for a short time during the last one week. The nature remained braced with thick fog till 11am, he mentioned.
He said, the current temperature will continue for more two or three days.
Agriculture labourers in the district are passing a hard time. Though it is pick time for Boro cultivation, they cannot go out amid biting cold; Boro farming is hampered.
People of destitute families including children and elderly ones are suffering for want of warm clothes.
On the other hand, the number of patients with cold-related diseases has increased in the hospitals. Children have been affected largely by diarrhoea, pneumonia and respiratory problems.  
Residential Medical Officer of Kurigram General Hospital Dr. Pulok Kumar Sarkar said, the number of the patients in the hospital is higher than that of the usual time.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Biting cold is crippling normal life in Tentulia Upazila of the district.
This cooling level has been prevailing in this upazila for the last three days. Marginal people are suffering the most.
On Sunday at 9am, 7.5 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in this border upazila. Country's lowest 5.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Kurigram.
Himalayan cold wave started flowing from Saturday evening. After 8pm, haats and bazaars turned free of people.  From dawn to 12pm on Sunday, all areas including road, haat and bazaar remained covered with fog.
By 11am, huge crowd of people were seen in footpath shops to purchase warm clothes. Shoppers were attracting them with offering per piece of warm clothe at Tk 100/50/20.
Cold-related diseases are increasing also. Some patients of influenza, fever, and coughing were seen in outdoor of Tentulia Hospital. Physicians were treating patients abiding by health-safety guidelines amid corona.
People of different professions were seen working amid bone-chilling cold; working class women were also going to work places.
Acting officer of Tentulia Weather Monitoring office Rasel Shah said, 7.5 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Tentulia on Sunday at 9am. Strong cold has been felt for the last few days, he mentioned.


