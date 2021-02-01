Sweet pumpkins bring smiles on farmers’ faces in Gaibanhda



Two female farmers harvesting sweet pumpkins in a Gaibandha char. photo: observer

The farming of sweet pumpkin with little investment is getting popular to the farmers of chars and river basin areas in the district day by day.

Locals sources said, the farmers of chars and the Brahmaputra and the Teesta river basin areas of Shaghata, Fulchhari, Sadar and Sundarganj upazilas of the district farmed various types of crops and vegetable like chilli, onion, garlic, brinjal, balsam apple, cucumber, bottle gourd, and parbol, on char land from the ancient time but the farmers could not get desired output and money against the varieties.

A few years ago, Practical Action Bangladesh (PAB), an UK-based international non-government organisation, which implemented various development works for the river basin people who are in threat and risk. To help the threatened people earn economical profit to change their socio-economic condition through vegetable farming in the vast tracts of char land of the upazilas, the officials of PAB motivated the farmers and provided them with need-based training on farming sweet pumpkin on the char land under sand bar cropping method.

In this method, the farmers dag a hole on the char land and keep the soil mixed with cowdung in the hole removing the sand from the hole. Then the farmers sew the 3 to 4 seeds of pumpkin on the hole. In course of time the saplings grew well, and after being matured the plants bear a number of sweet pumpkins and then they would harvest the variety timely. In this way, the growers earn economical profit by selling the sweet pumpkin.

Later, an office of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) was set up in Gaibandha District town in recent years. The officials of the office also motivated the farmers of chars and river basin people of the upazilas to farm sweet pumpkin on the char land to get desired output and much money against the variety. In response, the farmers of the chars and the river basin areas cultivated sweet pumpkin on their char land, and the farming continues.

Apart from the initiatives of PAB and Gaibandha BARI office, the officials of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) inspired the farmers of chars and river basin areas of the upazilas to farm the variety to attain the cherished goal of the variety. The DAE officials also provided the interested farmers with training to farm the variety successfully.

After taking training from the DAE, a large number of farmers of the chars and the river basin areas farmed the variety on their char land last year. The plants of the variety grew well, and the farmers are expecting desired output against the variety during the current season. A number of farmers have started the harvest of the variety and are selling it to the local market. One kilogram of pumpkin is being sold at Tk 40-50 depending on its size and quality.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, a pumpkin grower of Dhutichora area under Gidari Union of Sadar Upazila said, the production cost of pumpkin on a bigha of land is between Tk 9,000 and Tk 10,000. But it is possible to earn Tk 25,000-30,000 to sell the variety produced from one bigha land, he also said.

In reply to a query he said, the field level sub-assistant agriculture officers (SAAOs) of the DAE are always giving them advice to make the farming a success.

Following their advice, they farmed the variety on the char land, and the farmers became successful on sweet pumpkin farming, he added.

Many farmers of other chars of the district are coming to see the land of sweet pumpkin and exchanging views with him about the successful farming of the variety, he further added.

Another farmers Apu Miah and Foyez Uddin of the area said, the sweet pumpkin produced on their land brought smiles on the faces of the growers as they are getting unexpected prices by selling the variety.

DAE Deputy Director Masudur Rahman said, a total of 500 hectares of char land of the upazilas had been brought under sweet pumpkin farming during the current season. As the farming of the variety is more profitable than other vegetable they were trying their level best to expand the farming of the variety in the next season, he added.

All SAAOs working in the char areas were instructed to motivate the farmers so that they could farm the variety on the unused char land to meet the demand of the vegetable and help the growers earn profit to change their socio-economic condition through farming the variety in coming years, he further said.







