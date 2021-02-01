Video
Palestinian killed in West Bank

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

JERUSALEM, Jan 31: The Israeli army said it killed a Palestinian who carried out an attempted knife attack Sunday in the Gush Etzion area of the occupied West Bank.
"A knife attack was reported at the Gush Etzion junction, south of Bethlehem," the army said in a statement. "The attacker was neutralised."
The attacker "is dead", the army told AFP, confirming that the military had killed the assailant.
The military later said the incident took place at a bus station, where soldiers were providing security to Israelis, with the suspect "running" at the forces while brandishing a stick with three knives fastened to it. It said no military personnel were wounded in the attack.
Gush Etzion is a bloc of two dozen Israeli settlements and outposts near Bethlehem.    -AFP



