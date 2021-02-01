New protests in France

PARIS, Jan 31: Tens of thousands of protesters turned out in dozens of French cities Saturday against a security bill they say will restrict the filming and publicising of images of police brutality, but also to protest the restrictions imposed against the coronavirus.

Those joining the demonstrations included activists from the "yellow vests" movement that gripped France for more than a year before the pandemic restricted large-scale protests.

Others were there to stand up for the cultural sector, hit hard by the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Also among the protesters were young people calling for the right to hold rave parties such as the one in Brittany that attracted 2,400 at the start of the year. -AFP

