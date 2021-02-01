Vietnam’s Nguyen Phu Trong crowned party chief again

HANOI, Jan 31: Nguyen Phu Trong, re-elected as Vietnam's most powerful man on Sunday, is one of the Southeast Asian country's strongest and longest-serving leaders since founding revolutionary Ho Chi Minh.

Trong, 76, winning a rare third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party at a five-yearly party congress, combines decades at the pinnacles of power with the cultivated image of a frugal wordsmith serving the nation of 98 million people.

Famed for his "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption, Trong's Communist Party has also been criticised by human rights groups for a crackdown on dissent.

Frail but in strong command for now, the committed Marxist-Leninist becomes Vietnam's longest-serving party chief since Le Duan, who ruled with an iron fist after the 1969 death of "Uncle Ho".

Trong's rise and long rule stand in contrast with a trend of greater power sharing among the country's top four leaders since the "Doi Moi" reforms of the 1980s that transformed Vietnam from a war-torn agrarian basket case into one of Asia's fastest-growing economies. -REUTERS







