Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:09 AM
Myanmar lawmakers undaunted as parliament set to convene

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Jan 31: Myanmar's new lawmakers vowed to take their seats in parliament for the first time on Monday and said they were undaunted by threats from the army and fears of a coup after the military alleged last year's election was fraudulent.
Myanmar's powerful military last week threatened to "take action" over alleged fraud in a November election won by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi, just days before the parliament was set to convene.
In a statement on Saturday, the army appeared to backtrack, saying it would protect and abide by the constitution and act according to law, but pro-military demonstrations continued in major cities.
About 300 people marched through the commercial capital of Yangon on Sunday waving banners and chanting in support of the military and against foreign intervention in the country's internal affairs. A military spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking comment.
The National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner and figurehead of Myanmar's long struggle against dictatorship, won 83% of available seats in the Nov. 8 election seen as a referendum on her fledgling democratic government.
The military has disputed the result and legal complaints against the country's president and chair of the electoral body are pending at the Supreme Court.
The election commission has rejected the allegations, saying there were no errors big enough to affect the credibility of the vote.    -REUTERS


