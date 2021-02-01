Video
Saudi scrubbing textbooks of anti-semitic, misogynistic passages: Experts

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BEIRUT, Jan 31: Saudi Arabia has been sharply criticized over the decades for school textbooks that preach women's subservience to men, anti-Semitism and a general enmity toward religions other than Islam. But those textbooks have been slowly scrubbed of much of this objectionable content, with particularly significant revisions made in the fall.
Gone is a section on sodomy that was supportive of capital punishment for homosexual relations. Gone are most adulations of jihadi martyrdom. Anti-Semitic references and calls to "fight Jews" are now far fewer.
The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), an Israel-based group that monitors school curriculums, welcomed the changes. The group's chief executive, Marcus Sheff, called them "quite astonishing."
But some concerns about anti-Semitic themes remain. One textbook still includes a story about a Jewish boy who is saved from hell by being converted to Islam.
Another passage refers to a religious text that describes God changing a group of Jews into "real monkeys." A review by IMPACT-se in December said the Saudi textbook ruled out "other, gentler interpretations" of this episode that treat the passage metaphorically.
"Some of the most demonizing passages about Christians, about Jews and about Shiite Muslims have in some places been removed or toned down," said David Weinberg, Washington director for international affairs at the Anti-Defamation League. Particularly of note, said Weinberg, is that the books no longer endorse the death penalty for men having sex with men and for apostasy, sorcery and adultery.
But Saudi Arabia and Israel have yet to establish diplomatic ties, and the textbooks continue to reflect the decades-old animosity as well as the kingdom's traditional support for the Palestinian cause.    -WP


