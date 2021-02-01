Video
Monday, 1 February, 2021
Trump, Navalny, Thunberg and WHO nominated for Nobel Prize

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

OSLO, Jan 31: Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organisation and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg have joined Donald Trump among a list of expected nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to a survey of Norwegian MPs who are eligible to propose candidates and who have a track record of successfully guessing the winner.
Thunberg,  Navalny, the WHO and its Covax programme to secure fair access to Covid vaccines for poor countries are likely frontrunners, research carried out by Reuters found. Nominations for the prestigious award close on Sunday.
The climate activist, Russian opposition leader and global health body are backed by Norwegian lawmakers, who have nominated the eventual laureate every year since 2014, with the exception of 2019.
The 2021 laureate will be announced in October. Thousands of people, from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners, are eligible to propose candidates. A host of other figures including university professors and members of select international organisations can also put names forward.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides who wins the award, does not comment on nominations, keeping secret for 50 years the names of nominators and unsuccessful nominees and nominations do not imply an endorsement from the committee.
But nominators can choose to reveal their picks.  In September, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a far-right Norwegian politician, put Trump's name forward for the 2021 prize. He said the now former president had "done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees", citing  Trump's role in brokering a peace deal between Israel and Middle Eastern nations. Other names put forward by the Norwegian MPs Reuters spoke to included Belarusian activists Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo for their fight for a fair election, the human rights group Hungarian Helsinki Committee, and IUSTITIA, a group of Polish judges defending civil rights.    -REUTERS


