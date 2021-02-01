Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first Covid infections detected

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WUHAN, Jan 31: A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected.
The team arrived at Huanan amid heavy security, with additional barricades set up outside a high blue fence surrounding the market, and left in a convoy after about one hour. The experts did not take questions from journalists.
Since being released from a two-week quarantine on Thursday, the team has visited hospitals and markets, as well as an exhibition commemorating Wuhan's battle with the virus, which included a 76-day lockdown of the city of 11 million.
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, said on Friday that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and would not have any contact with community members, due to health restrictions.
No full itinerary for the team's two weeks of field work has been announced, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team        members.
Public access to the sprawling Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market has been restricted since it was shut at the beginning of last year.
Before its closure, the market bustled with hundreds of stalls divided into sections for meat, seafood and vegetables. Now it stands as a landmark in a city that was traumatised as the original epicentre of what became the pandemic.
On Dec. 31, 2019, after four cases of a mystery pneumonia were linked to the market, it was shuttered overnight. By the end of January, Wuhan had gone into a 76-day lockdown.
Experts say the Huanan market still plays a role in tracing the origins of the virus, since the first cluster of cases was identified there.
The WHO-led probe in Wuhan has been plagued by delays, concern over access and bickering between China and the United States, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.
The origins of the virus have become highly politicised, and some Chinese diplomats and state media have thrown support behind theories that the virus potentially originated in another country.
The team had been set to arrive in Wuhan earlier in January, and China's delay of their visit drew rare public criticism from the head of the WHO, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump accused of being              "China-centric".    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian killed in West Bank
Protesters disrupt jab site
New protests in France
Vietnam’s Nguyen Phu Trong crowned party chief again
Myanmar lawmakers undaunted as parliament set to convene
Saudi scrubbing textbooks of anti-semitic, misogynistic passages: Experts
Trump, Navalny, Thunberg and WHO nominated for Nobel Prize
‘Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond deadline’


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft