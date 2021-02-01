Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Serena's still the face of women's tennis: Osaka

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Serena Williams of the US talks to spectators after the match against Naomi Osaka (R) of Japan during the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament in Adelaide on January 29, 2021. photo: AFP

Serena Williams of the US talks to spectators after the match against Naomi Osaka (R) of Japan during the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament in Adelaide on January 29, 2021. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, JAN 31: Naomi Osaka on Sunday played down her fast rise into superstardom, believing 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams remains the "face of women's tennis".
The 23-year-old has made a significant splash on and off the court since beating a tempestuous Williams in an infamous US Open final in 2018.
Osaka has since added two more Grand Slam titles to her rising tally and the world number three is one of the favourites at the upcoming Australian Open, which she won two years ago.  
The success has made her a firm favourite with fans and sponsors and the Japanese star last year surpassed Williams as the world's highest paid female athlete after a slew of lucrative deals.
Despite her increasing fame and fortune -- and prominent advocacy for racial injustice -- Osaka believes the seven-time Australian Open champion is still the most influential player on the women's circuit.  
"As long as Serena's here, I think she's the face of women's tennis," Osaka said.  
"Honestly I don't feel that way (about being the new face)... there's so many interesting new people. I think I'm one of the new people."
In her first match since her US Open triumph last year, Osaka fell to Williams in an Adelaide exhibition on Friday after emerging from a mandatory 14-day quarantine.  
"I wasn't really taking it too seriously as a match," the Japanese player admitted.
"But it was fun to be able to hit with her. I just tried to have fun and experiment a little."
An emergence of talented youngsters in recent years has created more unpredictability in the Grand Slams. Osaka, however, believed her best would be hard to top.
"I feel like I've never thought that it was open," she said.
"Even in New York, for me, I felt like I played some of my best tennis. I think it showed.
"My semis against (Jennifer) Brady was probably (one of the) top two matches I've played in my life."
And in an ominous warning for her rivals, Osaka said she had added to her already potent all-round game.  
"I feel like I'm getting better at slicing. That's something that I practised during the off-season," she said. "I feel like there's a lot of shots that I'm missing.
"I would love to be able to do them properly, be confident with how I feel about it. Dropshots is one of those shots."     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena's still the face of women's tennis: Osaka
Man City move three points clear as Man Utd draw at Arsenal
Real Madrid beaten by Levante to hand Atletico title boost
England's Moeen aims to make up for lost time after virus bout
David Warner offers to provide baby-sittings tips to Kohli
Ganguly discharged from hospital after second heart surgery
Pakistan drop Hafeez and Fakhar for South Africa T20s
Baridhara suffers 3-1 defeat despite taking lead against Rahmatganj


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft