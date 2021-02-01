Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid beaten by Levante to hand Atletico title boost

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Levante's Spanish forward Roger Marti (2L) is congratulated after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF against Levante UD at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on Saturday. photo: AFP

Levante's Spanish forward Roger Marti (2L) is congratulated after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF against Levante UD at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on Saturday. photo: AFP

MADRID, JAN 31: Real Madrid had Eder Militao sent off in a 2-1 defeat by Levante on Saturday, handing Atletico Madrid the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.
Zinedine Zidane's defending champions sit second in the table, seven points behind Atletico, who have two games in hand and face Cadiz on Sunday.
Militao was shown a red card in the ninth minute at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, with his team already without their injured captain Sergio Ramos and Covid-stricken coach Zidane.
Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead four minutes later but Jose Luis Morales equalised close to half-time before Roger Marti made up for missing a penalty by scoring the winner.
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman had admitted earlier on Saturday his team "have to be realistic" about their chances of overturning Atletico's considerable lead in the table.
And with Real Madrid slipping up again, it may now take a seismic collapse for Atletico to miss out on repeating their incredible La Liga triumph in 2014.
"The team were sad in the dressing room," said Zidane's assistant David Bettoni, who took charge of the side. "But they still have the will to fight to the end."
"You always have to fight, the season ends in May," added goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
"It is true that Atletico continue to win and are up there. We have to win and hope that the others lose."
It also leaves the Champions League as Real Madrid's only obvious chance of a trophy this season after they lost in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals and went out to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.
Madrid face Atalanta next month in the Champions League's last 16.
Militao was sent off for bringing down Levante's Sergio Leon, who was darting towards goal when Militao cut across him on the edge of the penalty area.
But Madrid gave themselves a lead to hang onto shortly after when Asensio continued his recent resurgence by sprinting onto Toni Kroos' brilliant through ball and finishing into the corner.
Levante were dangerous, though, and drew level before the interval as Jorge Miramon's cross to the back post was expertly caught on the half-volley by Morales.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena's still the face of women's tennis: Osaka
Man City move three points clear as Man Utd draw at Arsenal
Real Madrid beaten by Levante to hand Atletico title boost
England's Moeen aims to make up for lost time after virus bout
David Warner offers to provide baby-sittings tips to Kohli
Ganguly discharged from hospital after second heart surgery
Pakistan drop Hafeez and Fakhar for South Africa T20s
Baridhara suffers 3-1 defeat despite taking lead against Rahmatganj


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft