England's Moeen aims to make up for lost time after virus bout

LONDON, JAN 31: Moeen Ali has set his sights on making a big contribution to England's Test series in India after his comeback was delayed by the coronavirus.

Moeen took a break from Test cricket after being dropped during the 2019 Ashes series against Australia.

The all-rounder had hoped to feature in England's Tests in Sri Lanka earlier this month.

But rather than playing a part in a 2-0 series win, Moeen spent almost two weeks in isolation after testing positive for the virus on arrival in the country.

The 33-year-old, whose Test achievements include 181 wickets and nearly 3,000 runs, experienced three days of symptoms before spending time in self-isolation in a hotel.

He is currently back in quarantine alongside the rest of the squad in India, with everyone obliged to complete six days in their rooms and return three negative results before next week's first Test in Chennai. -AFP











